Search

20 Jan 2022

Check your tickets! Limerick Lotto winner has a week to claim their prize

Check your tickets! Limerick Lotto winner has a week to claim their prize

Reporter:

David Hurley

20 Jan 2022

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK Lotto player has yet to claim winnings totalling more than €23,000 with just over a week remaining to the deadline.

The National Lottery has tonight renewed its appeal to the lucky player to come forward to claim their prize before it is forfeited.

The player, who bought their ticket at Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle, matched five numbers to win €23,367 in the Lotto draw on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Limerick Lotto players urged to check tickets for unclaimed prize

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize - meaning the deadline is close of business on Friday, January 28.

Another player, who bought their ticket in Mallow, County Cork matched five numbers in the same draw. They have also not come forward to claim their prize, 

For the record, the winning numbers 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to players in Limerick to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming their prize.

“We are also eager to hear from two players in Cork and Limerick who are yet to claim two Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 from the Saturday, October 30 draw. Any of our players who may have purchased their tickets for the draw at Anglands Service Station in Dromagh, Mallow, County Cork or at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle, Limerick should check their old tickets immediately as the last date to claim is Friday, January 28,” they said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media