21 Jan 2022

Funeral to take place of you father killed in Limerick road collision

Funeral arrangements for Limerick man killed in motorcycle collision

The late Anthony (Douey) McCormack

THE FUNERAL takes place later today of the young father-of-two who was killed in a motorcycle collision in Limerick city at the weekend.

Anthony (Douey) McCormack, aged 26, of Derrynane, Old Cork Road died following the single vehicle accident which occurred at O'Malley Park, Southill at 1pm last Sunday.

It was the first fatal road collision in Limerick this year and a garda investigation into the incident is continuing at the request of the local coroner.

Mr McCormack's funeral Mass takes place at St John's Cathedral at 11am this Friday and will be followed by burial at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The 26-year-old was predeceased by his father Tony and his grandmother Mary Cartridge.

According to notice on rip.ie, is survived by his children Ajay and Melanie; mother Tracy; stepfather Greg; brothers, sisters, aunts, uncle, grandparents, nephews, his girlfriend, cousins, other relatives, Lisa and the O’Donoghue family and his many close friends.

Anyone witnesses to Sunday's incident are asked to contact gardai at Roxboro Road station

