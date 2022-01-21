Limerick's Denise Chaila wins European Music Award

LIMERICK'S Denise Chaila says she is "in bits" after winning a European Music Award.
The rapper took home a prestigious 2022 Music Moves Europe Award from the online ceremony.
This annual prize for popular and contemporary music is co-funded by the European Union and celebrates emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow.
I won a Music Moves Europe Award for Ireland tonight!!!— denise (@DeniseChaila) January 20, 2022
Proud to report I’m in bits
I’m always shocked when anyone knows me at home, let alone out of Ireland, so this is crazy I won a European award. Wow. I dunno who exactly to thank, but thank you. So much. xxx pic.twitter.com/H0Nrz3R3GL
Previous winners of prizes at the awards include Stromae, Adele, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Meduza and Inhaler.
The judges described Chaila as having “Smart lyrics, a real passion and strength when performing. One of the most exciting artists on this year“.
The awards are part of a larger festival taking place during which 10 Irish artists will be showcased.
As well as the award, Denise gets to take home €10,000 and each nominee is also offered the opportunity to attend a training day at ESNS to further their skills at taking their career International.
