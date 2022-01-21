When money is no object: Limerick's most expensive houses revealed

A TOTAL of 2,027 properties were listed on the Property Price Register for Limerick city and county in 2021 – 47 of which changed hands for over half a million euro.

Produced by the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA), the register includes date of sale, price and address of all residential properties purchased in Ireland since 2010.

The Leader has pored through the register to find the top 10 most expensive houses in Limerick in 2021.

The usual suspects – Adare, North Circular Road, Ballyclough, Ennis Road, Castletroy, and Castleconnell – are all present. Interestingly, two next door neighbours and two homes in the same development feature in the top 10.

But top of the pile, and what a pile it is, is Fedamore House.

The county mansion (pictured below) appeared on the Property Price Register in June for a figure of €2.6m. However, the register only shows the cost of a house on one acre whereas this historic property stands on 16 acres so 15 acres haven’t been included in that price.

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describes Fedamore House as “a significant building within County Limerick's architectural heritage”.

Gerry McManus, brother of JP McManus, bought the property -formerly Glebe House which dates back to the 19th century - around 2004 before turning it into a magnificent 25,000sq ft home.

It has been sensitively restored and extended with three new wings around an enclosed garden courtyard giving an old world feel with luxury contemporary style.

There is a full-size indoor heated swimming pool and sauna, a lift, a fully fitted home cinema and gym, six heated internal garages for classic sports cars and a floodlit astro turf pitch.

In second spot is Springdale, Ennis Road (pictured below)– one of Limerick's finest Edwardian family homes. Guided at around the €1m mark the final deal was struck at €1.2m.

Little is known about the wonderfully named Crooked Stick, Ballyclough. Only that it appeared on the register in January for €850,000.

In fourth place is 31 Foxhollow, Golf Links Road, Castletroy at €825,200. Foxhollow is described as a “private enclave of detached family homes”.

It is obviously very popular as 36 Foxhollow is the eighth most expensive Limerick home on the register in 2021 at €766,519.82.

Indeed, there are six sales listed in the development for over €500,000 in 2021. The prices are €685,000, €660,828.95, €528,644.36, €599,119, and the aforementioned €766,519.82 and €825,200.

Joint fifth is 2 Ardara Terrace, Ennis Road (pictured below) and 13, The Cloisters, North Circular Road, both at €825,000 respectively. Coincidentally, next door neighbours - 12, The Cloisters, NCR (pictured below) also makes the list in ninth place. It sold for €782,000. (No sixth position due to joint fifth).

In seventh is an abode at Clonshire, Adare, €785,000. Eighth was 36 Foxhollow, Golf Links Road.

Last but certainly not least in our top 10 is Rock Lodge, Castlerock, Castleconnell, €743,000. Rugby coach and former Munster and Ireland full-back Felix Jones bought Rock Lodge in 2015 for €85,000.

Felix and his conservation architect father Alfred Jones, oversaw the mammoth restoration, which took almost two years, to an incredibly-high standard.

Six years later the unique home was sold for around nine times the purchase price.