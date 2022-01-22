Emergency services attending fire at derelict house in Limerick

EMERGENCY Services are currently at the scene of a derelict house fire in Limerick City.
Four units from Limerick Fire and Rescue are attending the incident after being called to the scene at St Mary's Park at 9:20am.
The fire is reported to have started in a derelict building on St Ita's Street in the area.
No injuries have been reported and Gardai are also at the scene.
