Popular riverside walk in Limerick village to close for upgrade works

Nearly €200,000 has been allocated for the works along Croom Riverside Walk
LIMERICK City and County Council has announced a popular riverside walk in County Limerick is to close to the public for the next three months.
The temporary closure, from Monday, of the Riverside Walkway in Croom is to facilitate significant resurfacing and landscape works.
Just before Christmas it was announced that €198,000 had been allocated for the works which will take place along the full length of the walkway which stretches along the old Cork Road from Croom Mill to Islanmore/Ahnid.
Some of the funds will also be used to improve connectivity to and from the adjacent Cois Sruthain housing estate in the form of a new access ramp and public lighting infrastructure.
In a public notice, the local authority, says the works are due to continue until Friday, April 29.
The project is being funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.