Limerick-based firm plans to grow European presence with latest acquisition

OPTEL Group, which has a local base in the Raheen Industrial Estate has made a fresh acquisition.

The firm, a world leader in supply chain traceability has bought the track-and-trace unit of the Körber Business Area Pharma, formerly known as Traxeed, based in Germany. Körber is an leading international technology group.

This gives Optel a second base in Europe to go alongside its premises locally.​

This will allow Optel to leverage the unit’s expertise in pharmaceutical and agrochemical track-and-trace technologies, provide the company with a second foothold in the European marketplace and contribute to its diversification plans.

“Creating a strong presence in the German market is key to the success of our strategic objectives because Germany is a well-established manufacturing hub, with a strong history of developing innovative manufacturing efficiency solutions and Industry 4.0 technologies,” said Louis Roy, the founder and president of Optel."

“We are pleased that we have found a solid and future-oriented new owner with a broad international market access, from whose global network and years of experience in the highly specialised track-and-trace sector customers will clearly benefit. We are furthermore convinced that the new strategic owner can open up attractive development opportunities for the team,” added Dr Jürgen Krebs, chief technology officer and chief operating officer in the Körber Business Area Pharma.

The acquisition will see Optel, which employs around 100 in Limerick, welcome highly skilled pharma track-and-trace experts from Körber, complementing its existing strengths in traceability, vision technologies, software and hardware.

The firm adds it will solidify and expand its company's presence in the European market by providing a second base of operations after Limerick.

In addition to the acquisition, a close collaboration between Optel and Körber's Business Area Pharma is planned in future. Founded in 1989, Optel has become the world’s top provider of track-and-trace solutions to the pharma industry.