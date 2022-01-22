Today's national Covid-19 cases confirmed as restrictions are lifted

Coronavirus Covid-19
THE HPSC IRELAND has today been notified of 6,597* confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Thursday 20 January, 4,564** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
These data are provisional. The HPSC Ireland and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 on CIDR over this period.
**These data are provisional and are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases registered through the HSE Covid Care Tracker.COVID-19 data hub.
