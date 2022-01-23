New manager appointed by Limerick charity helping families with sick children

A LIMERICK charity that helps sick children hopes to reach more families after adding a new manager to the team.

Cliona’s Foundation, a charity that provides financial assistance to families with critical and terminally ill children, has announced Charlotte Kavanagh as Partnerships and Engagement Manager.

Joining with over 15 years’ experience in Public Relations, Communications and Fundraising management, Cliona’s Co-Founder and CEO Brendan Ring welcomed the appointment.

“We are delighted to welcome Charlotte to Cliona’s. Thanks to the support of the Irish Public the fantastic work of Cliona’s Foundation has grown tremendously during the last 15 years.”

He stressed the difficulties facing families caring for critically ill children on a daily basis, which has been compounded by the ongoing Pandemic.

Mr Ring added that the dedicated team at Cliona’s are stepping forward and are launching an “ambitious fundraising strategy” to increase the support they currently provide.

Charlotte’s previous experience and passion for Cliona’s cause will be instrumental in achieving this goal, he noted.

Her previous work stretched into the areas of media relations, networking and digital marketing, fundraising and events, corporate partnerships, brand development and operations management.

Charlotte’s most recent role, during her ten years at The Hope Foundation, was as Chief Communications and Fundraising Executive where she directed the communications strategy and communications team for the organisation in Ireland, US and the UK.

Charlotte also directed the fundraising strategy whilst overseeing implementation of fundraising activities, campaigns and the fundraising team in Ireland.

Commenting following her appointment, Charlotte said that she was thrilled and honoured to be taking up this “challenging new position.”

Her intention, she added, is to leverage skills and experience gathered from a long career in the fundraising and communications sector.

“The team at Cliona’s are very much looking forward to working with Charlotte over the years ahead.,” Mr Ring remarked.