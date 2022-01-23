Search

23 Jan 2022

Frustrated Limeruck councillors anxious  to hold ‘in-person’ meetings

Members of the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District at their AGM last year

Reporter:

David Hurley

23 Jan 2022 1:33 PM



david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MEMBERS of the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District have agreed to hold their upcoming meetings ‘in person’ rather than online.

The January meeting of councillors, which took place virtually, was impacted by technical issues – much to the frustration and annoyance of members.

“Why are we having these bloody ridiculous online meetings. There is probably more chance of dying in a car crash now than there is of getting seriously ill from Covid. We should start getting real now and start having public meetings in public rather than these online meetings which are an absolute disaster,” said Cllr Emmett O’Brien.

The meeting took place before Friday's announcement that restrictions were to be eased.

Cllr Adam Teskey agreed that virtual meetings are unsatisfactory and he supported calls for in-person meetings going forward.

“I don’t know what’s going on with the system – I’m logged in on the computer and I can’t unmute the microphone,” he said explaining he was also logged in on his iPhone so he could be heard. “It’s quite annoying. This system is not fit for purpose,” he said.

Later, Cllr John O’Donoghue expressed his annoyance saying he had been unable to log into the meeting while Cllr Stephen Keary said online meetings impact on the ability of members to properly go about their business. 

Director of Service, Caroline Curley, acknowledged the concerns of councillors but said the decision to have a virtual meeting was taken following consultation with the cathaoirleach, Cllr Kevin Sheahan.

“I know ye prefer to be in person but it was just to do our bit to keep everybody as safe as we could.”

Following a proposal from Cllr Sheahan, it was agreed the February meeting should take place ‘in-person’ at the recently-restored Carnegie Library in Ballysteen while the March meeting will take place at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

