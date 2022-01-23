'Top class' Limerick dairy farm goes on the market for €2m

THE CLOSEST thing to a “turnkey” dairy farm is Breska in Clarina.

The 148 acres of top quality land, ideally laid out, has been brought to the market by GVM in recent days. It includes a 14 unit milking parlour and extensive buildings.

Instead of turning the key in the door, you just press the button on the milking machine and off you go.

Tom Crosse, GVM Group Property Director, said: “It is the best dairy farm to come on the market for years in Limerick. This holding is renowned locally as a top class dairy farm.”

Land in itself doesn’t come up too often but it’s very rare a dairy farm of this significance is put up for sale.

“It is an ideal opportunity to acquire a self contained and very sustainable ‘ready to go’ dairy unit situated just 15 minutes drive south of Limerick city in a very affluent locality made up of sizable agricultural holdings and very good quality ‘one off’ housing,” said Mr Crosse.

The highly respected current owners are retiring from farming and understood to be moving to Kerry. It’s quite possible the new owners could be moving in the opposite direction.

“They will be coming from far and wide for this,” said Mr Crosse.

Also included is a two storey four bedroom farmhouse. For sale by private treaty, Mr Crosse is guiding at €2m for the 148 acre dairy farm in Breska, Clarina.