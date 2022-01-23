Search

23 Jan 2022

Fine for Limerick man who 'roared' at garda following drugs search

Fine for Limerick man who 'roared' at garda following drugs search

Kilmallock Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

23 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickeader.ie

A COUNTY Limerick man told gardai “I’ll get ye when ye’re out of uniform ye dirty scumbags”, Kilmallock Court heard.

Richard Long, aged 26, of Ballygeale, Newcastle West, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Shangarry, Newcastle West on May 22, 2020.

Outlining the case, Inspector Pat Brennan said a car Mr Long was a passenger in a car which was subjected to a drugs search after it was stopped by gardai.

“He became extremely aggressive and abusive. He said, ‘I’ll get ye when ye’re out of uniform ye dirty scumbags’,” said Insp Brennan.

The inspector added that the accused was not wearing a mask while he roared at gardai.

“He had to be restrained at the side of the road,” said Insp Brennan.

Judge Patricia Harney said Mr Long is “old enough to know better”.

Gardai accused of 'squaring' penalty points offences to stand trial in Limerick

Michael O’ Donnell, solicitor for Mr Long, said his client was very sorry and had apologised to the investigating garda, Tomas Moroney.

“Garda Moroney accepted his apology,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Harney said roaring in the face of a garda in the middle of the pandemic in May 2020 was “not pleasant”.

Mr O’Donnell explained that Mr Long had taken umbrage to the drugs search as his client had “never taken drugs”.

Judge Harney said gardai are entitled to do their job.

“This was not a pleasant experience. Gardai often live in rural areas and go to supermarkets and schools. I note he did apologise,” said Judge Harney.

The judge fined Mr Long, who has four previous convictions, €150.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media