Aldi plans for new Limerick store put on hold as more information is sought

THERE will be a delay to a decision being made on a proposed new Aldi store for Dooradoyle after the council requested significant extra information.

The discount retailer is seeking planning permission to build on lands adjacent to Collins Bar in the area, with the project set to create 30 permanent jobs, and 50 roles during construction.

However, council planners have written to Aldi’s representatives seeking a number of changes before it makes a decision on whether permission is forthcoming.

Among these, the local authority wants to see the number of bicycle parking spaces increased, as well as covered and secured to promote active travel.

On top of this, the council has asked that Aldi also expand the number of electric parking spaces, and charge points, to provide for “dual car park use” with Collins Bar.

Concerns were also expressed at the layout of the paths around the proposed store, with Aldi also asked to include tactile paving to assist blind people.

“This application sees the loss of the accessible car parking spaces associated with Collins Bar,” the council’s request reads,.

It also warned Aldi that it has concerns the development does not accord with the local area plan and the city’s current retail strategy.

”During the pre-planning discussions, the planning authority emphasised the importance of creating a high-quality street edge with high-quality public realm and landscaping. The proposal to date does not adequately deal with these issues,” they added.

For its part, Aldi has previously said it has undertaken a study of shoppers and people living in Dooradoyle area, which showed 84% of these would be happy to hear the news of a new store opening.

However, 19 local groups and residents have written to the council in large part to object to Aldi’s new €11.5m proposals for the area.

Aldi now has six months to furnish the local authority with a response to its request for more information, at which time, a fresh decision date will be set.