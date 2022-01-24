Ex-Independent Limerick councillor joins Sinn Fein

SINN Fein now has one councillor in County Limerick after former Independent, PJ Carey, joined the party.

Elected at the first time of asking in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District in 2019, Cllr Carey told the Limerick Leader, "Sinn Fein is the only party I would join".

"I am very pleased to join Sinn Féin, because I firmly believe the party is genuinely committed to delivering the type of change that Ireland needs.

"At the last local elections when the Sinn Fein candidate Jim Hickey was eliminated after a very strong campaign I received more of his transfers than all of the other candidates put together. I would not be a councillor without the transfers from Sinn Fein supporters. That gave me a mandate to represent Sinn Fein voters,” said Cllr Carey.

He said there was a "sense of inevitability" about him joining the party.

"If Sinn Fein get into Government it will allow me as a local councillor to get increased investment for the area. It is simply not possible as an Independent politician to get big capital investment projects over the line," said Cllr Carey.

He adds that Sinn Fein’s local network of a TD, senator, councillors, area reps and supporters will help him better represent the whole of the municipal district.

"Being a member of a political party will not change me in the slightest," stressed Cllr Carey.

"I will continue to speak out without fear or favour and raise the concerns of and issues affecting constituents in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District.

"That means putting workers and families first, building homes, addressing the crisis in our health service, tackling crime, getting to grips with the increasing cost of living and starting to plan for Irish Unity."

In the last number of weeks, he cited highlighting Limerick City and County Council’s charges for call-outs by Limerick Fire and Rescue Service.

"€550 per hour for a house fire and €1,100 per hour for a commercial fire seems a bit excessive," said Cllr Carey, after a number of people told him they decided not to call the fire brigade over a chimney fire or a small fire due to the cost.

Separately, he also declared: "When the dogs in Newcastle West and Limerick city are getting more from a Budget and looked after better than the neglected people in the Kilmallock area, you know you’re in trouble." Cllr Carey was speaking at a meeting of the Municipal District of Cappamore-Kilmallock regarding the "treacherous" Railway Bridge in Kilmallock.

Cllr Carey said he looked forward to working with Sinn Fein’s candidate for Limerick County, Joanne Collins; sitting TD Maurice Quinlivan; city councillors Sharon Benson and John Costelloe; Senator Paul Gavan, and all in the party’s Limerick network.

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City, Maurice Quinlivan TD said he has known Cllr Carey for many years and he is a "first class public representative".

"A tireless campaigner on behalf of workers and families in his community and across Limerick, PJ is a fantastic addition to the Sinn Féin team and I look forward to working closely with him in the time ahead," said Deputy Quinlivan.

Cllr Carey concluded by saying: "I very much look forward to working with the party locally and nationally to deliver change locally and nationally."

The number of Independents in the Cappamore-Kilmallock area has now fallen to two - Cllrs Brigid Teefy and Eddie Ryan. The municipal district is now represented by two Fianna Fail, two Fine Gael, one Sinn Fein and the two Independents.