24 Limerick schools to receive over €2.5m in funding for building improvements

TWENTY FOUR Limerick schools will receive over €2.5m in funding as part of the Summer Works Scheme.

497 projects across the country will receive a total of €65m as part of the scheme announced by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD.

17 primary schools and seven secondary schools in Limerick will benefit from the funding with an average of over €100,000 allocated to each school.

The Summer Works Scheme is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium-scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings.

Limerick’s allocation of €2.51m is the 7th highest nationally and is 5th highest in terms of the number of schools approved by County.

Schools that will receive funding under the scheme are: Croagh N.S, Templeglantine N.S, Bruree N.S, Monagea N.S, Fedamore N.S, Cloverfierld N.S, Abbeyfeale Boys N.S, Scoil Padraid Naofa Boys, Ahane N.S, Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Scoil Nais Cathair Chinn Lis, Scoil O Curain Boys and Scoil Naomh Iosef.

Other schools that will benefit from the funding include: Scoil Chriost Ri Boys, An Mhodh Scoil, Scoil Dean Cussen, Scoil Mhuire & Ide, Colaiste Mhuire, Desmond College, Hazelwood College, Castletroy College, Coláiste Iósaef and John The Baptist Community School.

Limerick TD, Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the announcement from the Minister for Education.

He said: “Schools have had to teach and function in extremely difficult circumstances with Covid19, impacting on the staff, pupils and their parents.

"Today’s announcement under the summer works scheme is about continuing to support schools and furthermore this allocation includes window improvement/replacement projects in schools which will help in managing ventilation in these schools."

Minister Niall Collins also commented: “This is a huge significant investment into Limerick’s schools both primary and post primary. €2.51 million will make a huge contribution into our local economy and will help sustain and boost local employment.

"As local Minister I am glad to announce this investment and wish all schools well as we exit the Covid-19 pandemic.”