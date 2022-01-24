Search

24 Jan 2022

Telephone poles snap after lorry hits overhead wires

High Street, Caherconlish was blocked following the incident

Donal O'Regan

24 Jan 2022 2:30 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LORRY driver travelling on High Street, Caherconlish, wishes the telephone wires were a little higher.

Two Eir poles were brought down after the truck struck overhead wires in the village at around 12.40pm this Monday. One local told the Leader the "wires are fair tough".

"The wires didn't break at all but the poles - one on High Street and one on the way into Hillview Drive - snapped like twigs. They broke at the base," said the local.

According to the local, the telephone wires are on the "low side" on High Street. The road was blocked as the poles had to be removed. Gardai were on the scene to direct traffic.

Thankfully no injuries were caused during the unusual incident.

