National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,692* confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Sunday 23 January, 4,347** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
Meanwhile as of 8am today, 885 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU.
While there was a slight increase in Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment this morning, the numbers both in hospital and ICU continue their overall downward trend.
This evening's number, 885, is up from yesterday's total of 845.
However, figures on Monday tend to be higher after the weekend, recent trends have shown. Today's figure is still one of the lowest recorded since January 4. ICU figures continued to drop with 76 patients requiring intensive care treatment.
