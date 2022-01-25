Limerick Weather: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

A MIX of cloud with some sunny intervals today. Patchy rain and drizzle will develop later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light south to southwest or variable breeze.

TONIGHT: Patchy rain and drizzle clearing the south and east early in the night to give a mainly dry night with some clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form in light southwest breezes. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees, with frost in places.

WEDNESDAY: Any mist or fog will lift on Wednesday morning and it will be mainly dry and cloudy, with just the odd spot of drizzle and some limited bright spells.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest later in the afternoon, gradually extending southeastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of rain will continue to sink southwards over the country during Wednesday night, with drier and clearer conditions following from the north.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees over the northern half of the country, but temperatures remaining milder further south ranging from around 6 to 9 degrees. Moderate southwesterly winds will veer northwesterly and ease overnight.

THURSDAY: Patchy outbreaks of rain will clear the south of the country in the morning, drier and bright conditions extending countrywide through the afternoon, with some nice spells of sunshine developing.

An isolated shower may occur later. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light west to northwest winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees with a touch of frost locally.

FRIDAY: Staying dry for much of Friday and generally cloudy. Outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will move in across the west by the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current indications suggest that the weather will turn more unsettled over the weekend.