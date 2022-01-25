Plans for more student homes at Limerick development

DEVELOPERS behind a complex near Thomond Park are seeking to ditch the medical centre planned as part of the project – and add more student apartments.

Shelbourne Medical Properties has already secured planning permission to demolish the former Hassett’s Bar, and replace it with 31 student units, providing 143 bed spaces.

But now, the firm is seeking permission from Limerick City and County Council to take away the medical facility in favour of 19 new spots for those studying at third level.

Also planned is 12 new car parking spaces and bicycle storage.​

Local councillor Sharon Benson has described the move as a “slap in the face” to locals, 11 of whom objected to the original project, with 171 signing a petition in opposition.

Their concerns mainly centered around the size and scale of the plan.

Despite this, council approved the scheme.

Then, An Bord Pleanala rejected the recommendation of its own inspector to deny permission and instead rubber-stamped the local authority’s decision.

“I’d say the medical centre was what got them over the line with the planning in the first place. This now means there are no facilities which would benefit the community. It’s a total change of use,” said Cllr Benson.

“Sustainable communities are all about having proper and appropriate facilities, and proper community facilities,” added the Sinn Fein member.

She made the point too that the existing Thomond Student Village on the border between Caherdavin and Moyross in fact houses many families, as opposed to those at third level.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader, a spokesperson for Shelbourne Medical Properties declined to comment.

A number of other student facilities are planned across the city.

Arguably the largest one of these, on the site of the old Dan Ryan’s garage in Punch’s Cross will see spaces for 324 students.

On top of this, the strategic development will also contain 10 one-bed apartments, 20 two-bed apartments and two three-bed apartments. Permission is being sought for two further apartment blocks off the Dock Road.