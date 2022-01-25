Crews work to restore broadband to Limerick homes following accident

The scene of the incident in Caherconlish on Monday
EIR staff have been on the ground in Caherconlish this Tuesday to carry out repairs after a lorry hit overhead telephone wires on Monday.
Two poles were snapped at the base on High Street in the village.
An Eir spokesperson said a team have been working at the site this Tuesday to begin repairs and ensure it is safe.
"The necessary replacements, a pole and cables are ordered and are due there tomorrow. The repair team forecast service will be restored on January 27. So far three homes have reported that they are without service," said the spokesperson.
