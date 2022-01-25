Search

Limerick student awarded Johnson & Johnson Scholarship

Gillian O'Donnell from Adare

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

A LIMERICK student has been awarded a scholarship as part of Johnson & Johnson’s WISTEM2D Awards Programme.

Gillian O'Donnell from Adare was among eleven University College Cork students recently presented with scholarships at a virtual awards ceremony.

WISTEM2D refers to Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Manufacturing and Design and the programme underlines Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to developing and implementing high-impact strategies to support female students undertaking STEM2D degree courses at UCC and in universities around the world.

Commenting on the initiative, Anna Rafferty, Johnson & Johnson WISTEM2D University Lead said: “At Johnson & Johnson, we recognise that women are still under-represented in the STEM workforce in Ireland. Since 2016, Johnson & Johnson has supported nearly 300 female students across Ireland through the WISTEM2D programme."

"Over the last two years, we have worked very hard to ensure that the recipients of this award have not missed out on any opportunities despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"We have carried our virtual mentoring sessions and site visits, and continued to help these students build vital support networks.

"As employers in the STEM2D industry, we are acutely aware of our responsibility to support these young women who will become future STEM leaders," she continued.

Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College of Science, Engineering & Food Sciences, at UCC, said the university is delighted to partner with Johnson & Johnson again this year.

"The programme really helps prepare them for leadership roles, as we are seeing in our graduates who have been part of the programme,” she said.

