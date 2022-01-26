Light up moment for entrance to Limerick estates?

Looking for lights: Local residents, Susan Higgins, Noel Stewart, Karen Quinn and Kathleen Lawlor with Cllr Catherine Slattery.
THE possibility of installing additional public lighting at two city estates is being investigated by the local authority.
Residents living in both Aspen Gardens and Hillcroft (both off St Patrick's Road) are seeking to have additional poles and lights erected the the main road entrance.
Cllr Catherine Slattery, cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District, says she has secured a commitment from the council that costings for two lamps would be investigated.
“It’s a very busy road, the entrance to two housing estates, so the entrance should be lit up as much as possible. I think two extra lights should do the trick,” she said.
Local resident Noel Stewart, who goes to work at 2am, told the Limerick Leader he knows first hand how dark it can get. He says he hopeful the funding for the additional lights can be secured.
“We’re not asking for much, just to keep the place safe.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.