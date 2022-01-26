Minister Simon Harris visits Limerick school for CAO lesson

MINISTER Simon Harris has visited a Limerick school to deliver a CAO lesson to Fifth Year students.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science explained the changes to the CAO system to students at Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally.

The Minister explained and took questions on the CAO applications system that seeks to place inclusivity and equity at its heart.

For the first time ever, information on the full range of options will be available to students when they log on to the CAO website, including further education, training, and apprenticeships.

Though applications to further education will continue to be made through the traditional channels, further changes will allow students to apply directly through the CAO website next year.

Minister Harris, speaking after the event said: "For the first time, the 2022 CAO application launch provided Leaving Certificate school leaver’s information on FET (including PLCs), a link to Apprenticeship information and employment opportunities and the opportunity to apply for these courses.

“It’s really important that students know that there are so many options out there for them to become trained in the career they want to pursue.

“My Department and I are focussed on ensuring all students, parents and guardians, teachers and guidance counsellors have a clear understanding of FET and apprenticeship opportunities, including the more direct pathways they can provide into employment for learners, as well as the pathways for progression into Higher Education.”