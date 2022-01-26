University Hospital Limerick records highest number of patients on trolleys for second day in a row

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick have recorded the highest ever number of patients on trolleys for the second day in a row.

There are currently 111 patients waiting for a bed at the hospital, 62 in the Emergency Department and 48 in wards elsewhere.

According to the INMO's daily Trolley Watch figures, yesterday there were 97 patients without a bed at the hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for direct intervention from the HSE and the Minister for Health as trolley numbers spiral out of control.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “The situation in our hospitals, particularly University Hospital Limerick is now out of control.

“It is unacceptable to our members that this level of overcrowding is allowed to continue while COVID is still a very real feature in our hospitals."

She continued: “Yesterday, the INMO called for HIQA to investigate the situation in University Hospital Limerick. In tandem with this we believe it is time for direct intervention from the HSE and the Minister for Health.

“Time and time again, our members have called for real and meaningful action to curb the overcrowding crisis in our hospitals.

“We cannot go back to business as usual in our hospitals as society begins to reopen. Non-emergency care must be curtailed in our hospitals until the end of February to allow nurses and midwives to have some chance of doing their jobs safely.”