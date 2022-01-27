Limerick weather - Thursday. January 27, 2022

Lingering rain, drizzle and low cloud will clear the south this morning, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will gradually be turning more unsettled to end this week and through the weekend, with spells of rain and drizzle along with breezy conditions at times.

Tonight, it will be mainly dry, with long clear spells. Although it will turn cloudier towards Friday morning. Lowest temperatures of zero to four degrees, coldest early in the night, with frost and ice patches developing. Some patchy mist and fog will develop also in light to moderate southerly winds.

As for tomorrow (Friday), it will become generally cloudy on Friday with a good deal of dry weather, though patchy light rain and drizzle will push into western areas in the morning and spread eastwards through the day. Highest temperatures nine to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Friday night will be cloudy with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move into the northwest towards morning. Very mild with lowest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Saturday will be cloudy and breezy for most of the day with patchy rain and drizzle in many areas to start. A band of more persistent rain in the northwest will extend southeastwards across the country through the day, becoming patchier as it spreads.

Drier, brighter weather will follow from the northwest in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing as the rain clears.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells to start but it will turn cloudier overnight with patchy drizzle developing in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures generally of zero to four degrees but milder under greater cloud cover in the southwest.

On the final day of the weekend, there will be a good deal of cloud with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic at times. More persistent rain will move into the west and north during the evening.

Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.