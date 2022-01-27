Search

27 Jan 2022

Track renewal works to take place on Limerick to Ballybrophy rail line

Track renewal works to take place on Limerick to Ballybrophy rail line

The renewal works begin this weekend

27 Jan 2022 1:33 PM

IARNRÓD Éireann is advising customers who use the Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) commuter service that two weeks of track renewal works will begin this weekend.

The works, which will start on Saturday and are due to continue until Sunday, February 13, will see a further two miles of track renewed along the line which, combined with previous upgrade works, will facilitate journey time improvements during 2022.

To facilitate the renewal works, the transport company says all services on the line will be replaced by bus transfers.

Buses will depart at the normal scheduled train times, with the exception of the 7.45am Nenagh to Limerick service. This will instead depart at the earlier time of 7.30am, serving Birdhill at 7.52am and Castleconnell at 8.05am.

Iarnród Éireann says it apologises to customers for the inconvenience that will be caused by the essential upgrade works.

News

