Limerick Lotto players have 24 hours left to claim big prize

LOTTO players in Limerick have just 24 hours to claim their winnings of more than €23,000.

The National Lottery have renewed their appeal to the lucky player to come forward to claim their prize before it is forfeited.

The player, who bought their ticket at Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle, matched five numbers to win €23,367 in the Lotto draw on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize - meaning the deadline is close of business on Friday, January 28.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to players in Limerick to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming their prize.

“We are eager to hear from players Limerick who are yet to claim their prize worth €23,367 from the Saturday, October 30 draw. Any of our players who may have purchased their tickets for the draw at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle, Limerick should check their old tickets immediately as the last date to claim is Friday, January 28,” they said.