Limerick community groups have high hopes for a brighter future after easing of restrictions

THE importance of community groups in Limerick have been highlighted as meetings can take place restriction-free for the first time in almost two years.

Cappamore’s bingo group will meet for the first time this year, next week, having cancelled its lucrative Christmas night over the directives which prevented openings after 8pm.

Although a big prize is on offer – €2,300 to be precise – it’s not about the lucre, according to committee member Tommie Ryan.

He said: “It’s all about social life, community and bringing people out to help out.”

Across in Bruff, the area’s Men’s Shed will meet again next week, with its secretary John Thompson acknowledging how its important for the mental health of its 13 members.

“Some of our members are not married, or they’ve lost wives in the past. Four of them live on their own.

“For them, especially, they are going through a difficult period, and rely on the interaction.”

Although restrictions are over, the men will still bring and use their own cups, while mask wearing indoors will continue to be enforced.

The sense of joy among brides and grooms to be was palpable this week after the Taoiseach announced weddings can go ahead restriction-free.

At the Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West, sales and marketing manager Triona Dore said:

“I and due to meet a bride for a booking in March, and she had resigned herself to the fact she could only invite 100 people and be home by 12 midnight. But she’s over the moon the original wedding she had been planning for going back when, can happen – no restrictions, no worries.”

Sports teams can also play before a full capacity crowd now.

Due to the short turnaround time, Munster were only able to increase the crowd at Thomond Park from 5,000 to 16,000 for the game against Wasps on Sunday.

But a local publican certainly wasn’t stung as he revealed how his takings were up 30% even prior to the rugby.

Billy Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald’s Bar in Thomondgate near the stadium said: “The speed of it took us by surprise. It was a case of trying to get the staff. This was our biggest thing.

“But we got over it and got on with it. It was a bit of a learning curve to say the least!”

In the city centre, Mother Mac’s took a decision to only open increased hours from Monday, feeling it wouldn’t be fair to ask their staff to work the extra hours at short notice.