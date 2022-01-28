Search

28 Jan 2022

Elderly Limerick man scammed by fraudsters who offered him refund

The man handed over his bank details when he was contacted by phone

Reporter:

David Hurley

28 Jan 2022 9:34 PM

GARDAI are warning people to be vigilant and to be suspicious of cold-callers and visitors who contact them without prior notice.

It follows a recent incident which resulted in money being withdrawn from the bank account of a 67-year-old man who lives in the Kilmallock area.

"Some people believe that scams wouldn’t happen to them. I want to stress that scams happen to anybody who isn’t looking out for them and isn’t suspicious of every contact, however it is made -  by phone, at the door or by email," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"This man from Kilmallock received a phone call and he believed he was talking to his broadband provider as the caller had
certain details about his account that were correct. The alleged broadband provider then explained that the gentleman was due a refund because of the on-going poor coverage and his bank details were required so that money could be lodged
into his bank account," she said.

The man then provided his bank details and a short time later, he checked his bank balance to see if the money had been put in only to discover that money had been removed from his account

"If you do not know exactly who you are communicating with stop and check it out for yourself," advised Sgt Leetch.

News

