Prison threat for thief who targeted same store in Limerick town three times in five days

RYAN’S SuperValu in Kilmallock was targeted by the same thief three times in five days.

John Barrett, aged 33, of Wards Terrace, Mallow pleaded guilty, at Kilmallock Court, to a total of four theft charges.

Inspector Pat Brennan said on January 12, 2021, the defendant entered Ryan’s SuperValu in Kilmallock and left without paying for €50 worth of toiletries.

On the following day, Mr Barrett stole groceries valued at €30. Insp Brennan said on January 16, 2021, the accused stole €40 worth of groceries.

“The goods were not recovered,” said Insp Brennan.

Kilmallock Court heard that on February 19, 2021, Mr Barrett filled a vehicle with €20 of diesel at the Xpress Service Station, O’Rourke’s Cross, Bruree and didn’t pay for it.

Insp Brennan said Mr Barrett has 17 previous convictions including for intoxication, assault, theft, possession of an article, drink driving, no insurance, careless driving, public order, misuse of drugs, not wearing a seatbelt and parking on double yellow lines.

Judge Patricia Harney said he has an “unenviable record”.

She adjourned the case for Mr Barrett to come up with compensation for the business owners.

“I want the entire amount of €140 - we’re not doing it by drip system. If he doesn’t come with €140 he will be packing his bag,” said Judge Harney.

The case was adjourned to a date later this month.