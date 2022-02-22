In pictures: Limerick community honours its 'everyday heroes'

THE OLDEST church in Limerick celebrated some of the city’s everyday heroes at a special ceremony this week.

Congregants returned to St Mary’s Cathedral for their first evensong in two years, where they also gave out four special community awards, acknowledging those who have gone above and beyond in their service to the city.

The recipients were Ann Curley, Mohamed Ferhat, Dolores O’Meara and Mary Keogh.

While Mary could not be present, the other three were present to receive a special certificate from cathedral Dean Niall Sloane, and Mayor Daniel Butler.

Ann, who is known to generations of youngsters for the help she has provided, said: “I feel honoured being given this. Years go on, but it's good to say people are so kind, and are aware of what is going on in the city. It's an award, but I'm glad to see my work is still remembered."

Coonagh resident Ann has provided a childrens’ holiday camp at Ballycotton, Co Cork, and it’s her hope that it gets going again this summer after a Covid-19 enforced absence.

Dolores, meanwhile, chairs the Limerick Fair Trade City Group.

It’s her hope now to continue to raise awareness of the designation, and try and have areas across the county known as Fair Trade Towns.

Throughout Covid-19, Mohamed, or Mo to his friends, was a well-known face around the city. Alongside the Tidy Towns group, he cleaned every nook and cranny to keep our streets looking spick and span.

“It’s a real honour for me to be given this award,” he said.

Helen O’Donnell, who chairs Limerick Tidy Towns, added: “We are privileged to have him as one of our volunteers. He does incredible work.”

*PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson