Search

22 Feb 2022

In pictures: Limerick community honours its 'everyday heroes'

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

22 Feb 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE OLDEST church in Limerick celebrated some of the city’s everyday heroes at a special ceremony this week.

Congregants returned to St Mary’s Cathedral for their first evensong in two years, where they also gave out four special community awards, acknowledging those who have gone above and beyond in their service to the city.

The recipients were Ann Curley, Mohamed Ferhat, Dolores O’Meara and Mary Keogh.

Continue reading below or click 'Next' for more photos

While Mary could not be present, the other three were present to receive a special certificate from cathedral Dean Niall Sloane, and Mayor Daniel Butler.

Ann, who is known to generations of youngsters for the help she has provided, said: “I feel honoured being given this. Years go on, but it's good to say people are so kind, and are aware of what is going on in the city. It's an award, but I'm glad to see my work is still remembered."

Coonagh resident Ann has provided a childrens’ holiday camp at Ballycotton, Co Cork, and it’s her hope that it gets going again this summer after a Covid-19 enforced absence.

Dolores, meanwhile, chairs the Limerick Fair Trade City Group.

It’s her hope now to continue to raise awareness of the designation, and try and have areas across the county known as Fair Trade Towns.

Throughout Covid-19, Mohamed, or Mo to his friends, was a well-known face around the city. Alongside the Tidy Towns group, he cleaned every nook and cranny to keep our streets looking spick and span.

“It’s a real honour for me to be given this award,” he said.

Helen O’Donnell, who chairs Limerick Tidy Towns, added: “We are privileged to have him as one of our volunteers. He does incredible work.”

*PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media