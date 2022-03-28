Tipperary man was ‘not happy’ when Limerick gardai seized his car

A TIPPERARY man “not happy” that gardai were seizing his car was threatening and abusive to officers, Kilmallock Court heard.

Kevin Barry, aged 27, of Hill View, Kilross, County Tipperary pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour; obstructing a peace officer; no tax and provisional driver being unaccompanied.

Inspector Pat Brennan said at ten minutes past midnight on May 23, 2020, a red Golf was being driven around Kilmallock Industrial Estate by the defendant.

“He was an unaccompanied provisional driver and the tax on the car had expired. When gardai informed him they were seizing the vehicle he became threatening and abusive to gardai. He was arrested and brought to Bruff garda station. He later apologised to gardai,” said Insp Brennan.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Barry, said his client was working in a factory in the estate.

“He had just finished a 12 hour shift. Things escalated a little bit from there. Fixed charge penalty notices did issue but he never received them. He was previously living at Emly Road, Hospital,” said Mr Power.

Insp Brennan asked Mr Barry what address he gave gardai?

The defendant said his Tipperary address.

Judge Patricia Harney dismissed the summons for no tax and a provisional driver being unaccompanied.

Mr Power said Mr Barry apologised to gardai.

Judge Harney asked if the accused grew exercised to his vehicle being seized?

“Yes,” said Insp Brennan. “He wasn’t happy we were taking his car,” he added.

Judge Harney fined Mr Barry €200 for threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour. The obstructing a peace officer summons was taken into consideration by the judge.