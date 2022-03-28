Take a bite out of the Big Apple! Daily flights between Shannon and New York resume

SHANNON Airport has received another boost with the with the resumption of non-stop daily flights to Newark.

The United Airlines service has returned after an absence of almost two and a half years following the US travel ban during the height of the pandemic.

It is set to operate until October 19 and departs Shannon daily at 12.30pm.

“United Airlines is a very valued airline partner of Shannon, and we are delighted to welcome them back to our airport as they restore this vital transatlantic service. With its hub status and onward connections, the Newark service is extremely important for our business passengers and is a key component of our transatlantic connectivity for our region and the broader west of Ireland," said Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group.

Martina Coogan, United Airlines sales manager in Ireland added: “We are delighted to return to Shannon Airport in 2022 and resume nonstop services to the United States. With the return of service to New York/Newark, our customers in the west of Ireland can take advantage of a direct connection to the US as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hub at New York/Newark, offering convenient nonstop connections to over 90 destinations across the Americas.”

The experience of passengers on the service was made easier following the recent introduction of a new security screening system at Shannon which halves time spent in this area and eliminates the 100ml only rule. Shannon is the only state airport in Ireland to operate this cutting-edge technology.

Located just 14 miles from Manhattan, Newark Liberty International Airport offers the fastest surface transfer journeys to many parts of the New York city, including the AirTrain service to New York Penn Station in midtown Manhattan, with a journey time of less than 30 minutes

United’s daily nonstop seasonal services from Shannon to New York/Newark will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring a total of 169 seats – 16 flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class and 153 in economy.