30 Mar 2022

National covid-19 figures released as healthcare system under 'huge stress'

Jump in Louth Covid-19 cases

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,263 PCR-confirmed cases of covid-19.

In addition, on Sunday 27 March, 6,466 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. 

On Saturday 26 March, the HPSC was notified of 7,754 PCR-confirmed cases of covif-19. 7,706 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day. 

On Sunday 27 March, the HPSC was notified of 6,940 PCR-confirmed cases of covid-19. 5,432 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day. 
 
As of 8am today, 1,624 covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 54 are in ICU. 

This morning, Paul Reid HSE Chief Executive said the healthcare system is under "huge stress" with more than 1,600 people in hospital with covid-19. 

Mr Reid also said that there are currently over 6,000 HSE staff off work due to the virus.

Speaking to RTE's News at One, Mr Reid said that the creation of covid isolation wards has hurt the healthcare system. 

Mr Reid said: "We need to turn this tide again ASAP and repeat doing the basics. In January 2021, we had our highest number in hospital at over 2,000 people in hospital with covid, and we are getting close to those levels now".

