30 Mar 2022

Wordsmiths unite as April is designated Poetry Month in Limerick

Poet Laureate Kieran Beville, Dominic Taylor, Limerick Writers’ Centre and Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler

Reporter:

Leader reporter

28 Mar 2022 8:33 PM

THE Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler has officially proclaimed April as Poetry Month in Limerick by the signing of a Proclamation and conferring on the festival’s Poet Laureate, Kieran Beville, his seal of office.

Speaking at the launch Cllr Butler said: “I appreciate the value of words and am delighted to be here to launch April as Poetry Month in Limerick.”

He went on to say that the pandemic has emphasised the part that arts and culture play in our lives. He encouraged the public to come out and support the events. “Poetry, like all genuine cultural activities, must have its roots among the clay and soil of its communities,” he said.

The programme includes the following:

Friday, April 1: Lunchtime Lecture, City Library (1pm-1-45). Poet Laureate Kieran Beville on ‘The Transformational Power of Confessional Poetry.’

Sunday, April 3: Limerick City Gallery of Art (2.30pm). Launch of Kieran Beville’s fourth poetry collection, ‘A Place Apart’.

Wednesday, April 6: Poetry reading The People’s Museum (7pm) with Tim Cunningham, Richard W. Halperin and A.M. Cousins.

Wednesday, April 13: The People’s Museum (7pm). Memorial reading honouring the late Limerick poet Desmond O’Grady, with poets Adam Wyeth, Kieran Beville and Vivienne McKechnie. Adam Wyeth is the judge of the Desmond O’Grady International Poetry Competition for this year and he will announce the winner of this year’s competition after the reading.

Wednesday, April 27: Reading at Sexton’s Bar, Henry Street, UL Poet in Residence Emily Cullen and Limerick poet Eoin Devereux will read with Tipperary poet Michael Durack.

Thursday, April 28: Poetry Day Ireland will present a Broadsheet of poetry at The Atrium, University Concert Hall (1pm). It is curated by Eoin Devereaux and features works by Donal Ryan, Kieran Beville, John Liddy and others.

Theatre group in Limerick town returns after three-year hiatus

The festival will also revive the iconic White House Poetry Readings in the White House bar, 52 O’Connell Street, on Wednesday, April 20 from 7 to 9pm. The series was founded in 2003 by the late, legendary Barney Sheehan and for one night only all past readers and supporters are invited to relive those days of glory and take part in the open-mic. n.

On Thursday, April 21 at 9pm there will be a ticketed event, with singer songwriter Sarah McQuaid in The Record Room of the Commercial Bar, Catherine Street.

The festival is also taking a look back at one of Limerick’s most famous poets, Michael Hogan, the Bard of Thomond. Local legend Mae Leonard will join Patrick Power and others for a celebration of his work in The Marquee, Bake House, 22 Nicholas St from 7pm on Friday, April 29.

A comprehensive list of events may be obtained from limerickwriterscentre.com or here.

All events (except workshops and concerts) are free and open to the public.

