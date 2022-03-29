Clare gardai seek help in locating missing woman

Gardaí say both they and Noelle's family are concerned for her welfare
GARDAI in County Clare are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Noelle O'Looney who has not been seen since the weekend.
The 44-year-old was last seen in the Ennistymon area at approximately 8am on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Noelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.
In an nationwide appeal, issued on Monday night, gardai said they believe she may still be in the Clare region and may be travelling in a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris.
Gardaí say both they and Noelle's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Noelle's whereabouts are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
