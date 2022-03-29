Search

30 Mar 2022

Jobs boost for Limerick as Bosch motors forward with expansion plans

Bosch is expanding into the National Technology Park

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

29 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK has received a boost this morning, with German techology giant Bosch set to create 30 jobs in the city.

Europe's biggest car parts supplier is to open new semi-conductor and automotive electronics research centre at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

It will occupy 7,000 square foot at Hamilton House on the campus.

"When we were looking for our new offices, we were thrilled to find availability in Plassey Business Campus,” said Mike Keaveney, radar architect and Limerick design centre manager at Bosch, "Its proximity to the University of Limerick means we're close to a great source of engineering and software talent. As we're looking to expand our capabilities that's a really important factor."

The National Technology Park is already home to a number of companies in the ICT, life-science and financial service industries, including Xperi, Cook Medical, Legato Health Technologies and Kneat Software.

Bosch will be taking space from investment firm Fine Grain, with its senior real-estate manager Kevin Conlon saying: "Plassey Business Campus ticks all of the right boxes for employers and employees: it is a vibrant workplace community offering more than 200,000 sq ft of modern, quality office space."

"Crucially, it is a stone’s throw from the University of Limerick and the Technological University of the Shannon - Moylish Campus, which are regarded as two of the most prestigious universities in Ireland and attract talent from across the world. Access to that talent is a key draw for employers," he added.

Headquartered near Stuttgart in Germany, Bosch employs almost 400,000 people across the globe.

