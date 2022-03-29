Search

30 Mar 2022

BREAKING: New chairperson of Shannon Group revealed

BREAKING: New chairperson of Shannon Group revealed

The Shannon Group controls Shannon Airport

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

29 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Ryanair executive Conal Henry is set to become the new chairperson of the Shannon Group, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced.

Mr Henry, pictured, is expected to be formally appointed to the role following an appearance before the joint Oireachtas committee on transport and communications, which is hoped can be arranged at the earliest opportunity.

The founder and chair of telecommunications provider Fibrus, Mr Henry also served as chief executive of infrastructure firm enet. Among the other roles he has held was that of a non-executive director of the Shannon Foynes Port Company.

His impending appointment follows the departure of former Senator and Aer Arann chief Pádraig Ó Céidigh.

Mr Ryan said: "Given the important role of Shannon Group to the economy of the Mid-West region and nationally, I am pleased that Conal Henry is willing to accept the position of chairperson of Shannon Group. Conal has 15 years’ experience at board level in both executive and non-executive positions and his career spans the aviation, telecoms, retail and banking sectors. I am confident that he will play a key role in leading Shannon Group in its continued recovery."

Jobs boost for Limerick as Bosch motors forward with expansion plans

The Green Party leader also paid tribute to Mr Ó Céidigh, whose departure was confirmed last week.

"I have accepted the resignation of Mr O’Céidigh and wish to thank him for his dedication and engagement as Chairperson of Shannon Group, particularly given these challenging times for the aviation sector. I would like to wish Mr O’Céidigh the best with his future endeavours," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media