30 Mar 2022

Local Education and Training Board in Limerick eager to open more multi-denominational schools

Shelagh Graham ETB Director of Organisation Support & Development, Ciarán Crowe former principal, George O’Callaghan ETB Chief Executive & Donncha Ó Treasaigh, ETB Director of Schools PIC:Brian Arthur

Frances Watkins

29 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK and Clare Education and Training Board has welcomed the announcement that more multi-denominational schools will be available across the country. 

The reconfiguration process announced by the Department of Education involves existing schools changing their patron and may also mean a change of ethos, for example, a change from a denominational (religious) ethos to a multi-denominational ethos.

When a school transfers from one patron to another, the school retains the same roll number with staff and pupils remaining in place.

Commenting on the announcement, George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said: "The ETB already operates Community National Schools at primary level at three sites in the region.

"These are state, co-educational, multi-denominational primary schools underpinned by the core values of Excellence in Education, Care, Equality, Community and Respect. Community National Schools teach the national primary school curriculum as set out by the Department of Education and have a ‘multi-denominational’ ethos."

Mr O'Callaghan continued: "They also celebrate events that are important to the school community such as Christmas, Eid, and Diwali throughout the school year."

Ciarán Crowe is the former principal of Patrickswell National School. He currently provides support to the growing network of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board Community National Schools.

He said: "I am very impressed with the structures and procedures in place from the ETB to provide support and advice to CNS school principals, staff, pupils and Boards of Management."

