30 Mar 2022

Covid cases rise as public urged to continue mask wearing in some settings

Covid cases rise as public urged to continue mask wearing in some settings

The CMO Tony Holohan has said mask wearing will be important going into the future

29 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,962 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Monday 28 March, 8,587 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. 

BREAKING: New chairperson of Shannon Group revealed

As of 8am today, 1,605 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 50 are in ICU. 

This marks a slight decline on yesterday's figure of 1,624 in hospital and 54 in ICU.

Today the Department of Health said:

"The mandatory requirement to wear masks has been removed, however public health advises that masks should continue to be worn in certain settings: in healthcare settings on public transport in crowded indoor settings."

CMO Tony Holohan stressed the need of continuing to wear masks to protect the people we love.

He added that the practice will help stop not only the transmission of Covid-19, but also other respiratory infections.

"We think the wearing of masks will be important into the future," he said.

