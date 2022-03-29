Derelict sites across Limerick set to transfer into council ownership

A NUMBER of derelict sites and properties across Limerick will formally transfer into the ownership of the local authority later this week.

Public notices have been published by the council confirming that it has made Vesting Orders under the provisions of The Derelict Sites Act, 1990 (as amended).

It previously announced its intention to acquire the properties and, according to the notices, no objections have been received in relation to any of the properties.

The following derelict sites will transfer to Limerick City and County Council on March 31.

A derelict site comprising an end of terrace, two-storey and single storey premises and surrounding land situate at Inglenook, Bruff containing an area of 0.0184 hectares.

A derelict site comprising a former residential premises and surrounding land situate at Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, containing an area of 0.019 hectares.

A derelict site comprising of four cottages and surrounding land situate at Brewery Lane, Askeaton containing an area of 0.052 hectares.

A derelict site comprising two former storage units and surrounding land situate at Brewery Lane, Askeaton containing an area of 0.009 hectares.

A derelict site comprising a detached, three-bay, two-storey former gas works building and surrounding land situate at Church Street, Rathkeale containing an area of 0.446 hectares.

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, semi-detached residence and surrounding land situate at Number 5 Gleann Dáire, Ardagh containing an area of 0.020 hectares.