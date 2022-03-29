Search

30 Mar 2022

Derelict sites across Limerick set to transfer into council ownership

Derelict sites across Limerick set to transfer into council ownership

This property at Askeaton is among those which will transfer into the ownership of Limerick City and County Council

Reporter:

David Hurley

29 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of derelict sites and properties across Limerick will formally transfer into the ownership of the local authority later this week.

Public notices have been published by the council confirming that it has made Vesting Orders under the provisions of The Derelict Sites Act, 1990 (as amended). 

It previously announced its intention to acquire the properties and, according to the notices, no objections have been received in relation to any of the properties.

Council begins process to compulsorily acquire 'ruinous church' in Limerick village

The following derelict sites will transfer to Limerick City and County Council on March 31.

A derelict site comprising an end of terrace, two-storey and single storey premises and surrounding land situate at Inglenook, Bruff containing an area of 0.0184 hectares.

A derelict site comprising a former residential premises and surrounding land situate at Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, containing an area of 0.019 hectares.

A derelict site comprising of four cottages and surrounding land situate at Brewery Lane, Askeaton containing an area of 0.052 hectares.

A derelict site comprising two former storage units and surrounding land situate at Brewery Lane, Askeaton containing an area of 0.009 hectares.

A derelict site comprising a detached, three-bay, two-storey former gas works building and surrounding land situate at Church Street, Rathkeale containing an area of 0.446 hectares.

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, semi-detached residence and surrounding land situate at Number 5 Gleann Dáire, Ardagh containing an area of 0.020 hectares.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media