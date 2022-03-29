Search

30 Mar 2022

Gardai seek to identify thief who took tablets from Limerick supermarket

CCTV footage of the suspect was broadcast on RTÉ's Crime Call

Reporter:

David Hurley

29 Mar 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI investigating the theft of several computer tablets from a supermarket in Newcastle West have issued a public appeal for information.

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened in broad daylight last October, was broadcast on RTÉ's Crime Call on Monday night.

"A man approaches the shelf and picks up three android computer tablets. He then walks to another part of the shop where he puts one of the tablets on the floor and proceeds to conceal in a bag before walking away," gardai Greg Freegrove told viewers.

"Minutes later, he returned to the same spot, picks up the remaining tablet and puts that into his bag as well. The man then walks out of the shop carrying the three concealed devices and leaves without paying for any of them," he added.

Limerick gardai make TV appeal in bid to locate suspect

Anyone who recognises the suspect who stole the android devices is asked to contact Newcastle West garda station or any garda station. 

News

