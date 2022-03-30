Limerick Weather: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Today in Limercik will be mostly dry to start, with mist and fog clearing away during the morning.

The rest of the day will see a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with patchy outbreaks of light rain developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 and 11 degrees, in mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Noticeably colder. Showers at times but still with a good deal of dry weather.

Tonight: Largely clear overnight and dry for most as showers become mostly confined to eastern parts, possibly turning wintry at times on high ground. Much colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with frost developing in mostly moderate northeasterly winds, fresher in the southeast.

Thursday: Frost will clear in the morning to leave a day with good sunshine interspaced with well scattered light showers. Noticeably cooler throughout the country with highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate northerly winds.

Thursday night: Largely dry and clear though there will be some showers near coasts. Another cold night with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees, with frost developing again in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Friday: A largely dry and bright start to the day but cloud will push in from the north through the day along with a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes. Dry overnight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with light northerly breezes backing westerly.

The Weekend: Sunny spells and showers on Saturday with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Some uncertainty for Sunday with the possibility of widespread rain.

Further Outlook: Turning milder for early next week but continuing unsettled with rain and showers.