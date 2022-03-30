Search

31 Mar 2022

Taoiseach asks Housing minister to intervene in Limerick renters' dispute

The front of the Shannon Arms apartment complex in Henry Street | Picture: Adrian Butler

Nick Rabbitts

30 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is to ask the Housing Minister to intervene in a move which has seen Limerick tenants receive notice to leave their apartments.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Fianna Fail TD Willie O'Dea raised the plight of what he claimed were approximately 60 occupiers of apartments in the Shannon Arms complex at Henry Street in Limerick city centre.

They have received letters from their landlords informing them they have to leave their homes on various dates this year.

The communications, sent on behalf of different named landlords, have in some cases informed residents the properties are being refurbished, and in other situations, stated the homes are being sold.

Seen by the Limerick Leader, these letters state that the current tenants must "vacate and give up possession of the dwelling" on a named date.

Addressing his party leader, Mr O'Dea said: "I'm asking the Taoiseach if he would request the Housing Minister to intervene on behalf of 60 families, 150 people in all who are tenants of the Shannon Arms housing complex in Henry Street Limerick."

Mr O'Dea gave his opinions on the tactics being employed by the landlords, saying that they were "reminiscent of the behaviour of the absentee landlord during the great famine of the 1840s."

The former Defence Minister added: "This is not the 1840s. I'm asking the Taoiseach if the Minister for Housing can be asked to assist these people against this modern form of Rachmanism."

‘Preferred’ route for €1bn Limerick-Cork road set to be announced

In response, Mr Martin confirmed he would indeed ask Minister Darragh O'Brien to intervene, adding: "This behaviour should not be tolerated in this day and age."

The Limerick Leader has contacted the principal management company of the complex, M&C Property for comment.

News

