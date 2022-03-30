Hollywood actress reveals her 'special' Limerick links

HOLLYWOOD star Elisha Cuthbert has revealed her Limerick links and even picked up some of the lingo!

The Canadian actress, internationally known for playing Kim Bauer on the Fox hit series 24, said 'Aboy de kid!' like a native in an interview with Today FM's Dermot and Dave.

Elisha was being interviewed by the duo to promote her new film The Cellar. The dark and haunting feature, which is in cinemas now, was shot in Roscommon.

During her time in Ireland she got an opportunity to see where her grandmother grew up.

"My grandmother grew up in Cahir and also in Limerick. She ended up emigrating to Canada. Right towards the end of filming a couple of things opened up so I was able to make a journey down.

"It was amazing to be where she was and see what my grandmother got to see as a young child. It was very special," Elisha told Dermot and Dave.

Proud Limerickman Dermot Whelan wasn't going to miss the opportunity of asking Elisha to try out a Limerick accent. With some accent lessons from Dermot, the actress said 'Aboy de kid' like she was born and bred in the city.

Best known for her performances in the comedies The Girl Next Door, Old School, and Love Actually, The Cellar is a much darker role for Elisha.

It tells the story of Keira Woods (played by Elisha pictured above with Paris Hilton), whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever.

It was written and directed by the critically-acclaimed Irish filmmaker Brendan Muldowney (Pilgrimage).