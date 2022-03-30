Search

31 Mar 2022

In Pictures: Limerick school marks National Tree Week by planting 2,000 saplings

30 Mar 2022 10:33 PM

THE SCHOOL community at Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom is putting down deep roots for a biodiverse rich future to mark National Tree Week.

As part of the school building project an area of the 22 acre campus was set aside to create a biodiversity park. Planning for the ambitious project began around a year ago and came to fruition earlier this week.

Coupled with local support and sponsorship, the school has been fortunate in working at a national level with the Irish Tree Council, Coillte and Crann.

Around 2,000 native hardwood trees were planted by staff and students in the biodiversity park and throughout the expansive school campus. The species planted included Beech, Oak, Birch, Silver Birch, Alder, Whitethorn, Rowan, Holly and Sycamore.

This project will support teaching and learning alongside wellbeing while also contributing to the promotion of biodiversity and offsetting the carbon footprint of the new school. 

"What a wonderful and eventful National Tree Week 2022 that we have just had. It was so rewarding to work with staff and students throughout the week planting our biodiversity area, which will become a tapestry of native woodland for staff and students to enjoy for decades to come," commented principal Gerard O'Sullivan.

"In the context of the global challenges we face for both climate and biodiversity, I am so proud that our school is playing its part and has managed to complete this ambitious project that will create a biodiverse rich native habitat for many years to come. We are so grateful for the support of all who have made this possible. What a wonderful amenity for our school community to enjoy for many years to come," he added.

Éanna Ní Lamhna, ecologist, broadcaster and President of the Tree Council of Ireland attended on the day. 

