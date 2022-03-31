'Lowest of the low': Gardai investigate theft from Ukrainian woman in Limerick town

A UKRAINIAN woman, just recently arrived in Rathkeale, being robbed is the "lowest of the low", said local councillor Adam Teskey.

A travel wallet containing documentation, which is very valuable to the victim but worthless to anyone else, was stolen. A bank card was also taken which has been "tapped" around the town.

A garda spokesperson said they have been made aware of an "alleged theft that has recently occurred in the Rathkeale area of County Limerick".

"Enquiries are ongoing into the matter and gardaí are organising contact with the injured party so that a statement can be obtained for a full investigation to be conducted," said a garda spokesperson.

The crime occurred at a property in Thomas Street, Rathkeale at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening. It is understood the woman lit a fire in the house which caused a fire alarm to go off.

She went out on the street to seek help. It is believed three youths, purporting to come to her assistance, entered the property and made off with her travel wallet.

Cllr Teskey shared a Facebook post on Wednesday evening to raise awareness.

Cllr Teskey said for this to happen to the woman, who had come to Rathkeale in recent days, was the "lowest of the low".

"It is a despicable act to take place to anyone but in particular to someone who has lost so, so much already. I am appealing to the people to return the documentation which is of utmost importance to this person in terms of their own citizenship.

"I would be appealing to anyone with information to come forward to members of An Garda Siochana because there is no place in society for this behaviour," said Cllr Teskey, who also appealed to local shopkeepers to be aware that there is a stolen bank card being used.

The Fine Gael councillor stressed this is not the norm in the area he represents.

"I have been inundated with phone calls up to the late hours of last night and early this morning from people who are in disbelief that such a thing would happen. We are very supportive of Ukrainian people who had to flee from such a devastating war. We welcome them with open arms," said Cllr Teskey, who has met a number of families who have come to Rathkeale.

"They are lovely people, so genuine and so appreciative of the support they have got here and that is something we want to see continued," said Cllr Teskey.