‘Exemplary' Limerick Leader journalist Norma Prendiville to retire

LIMERICK Leader stalwart Norma Prendiville retires this weekend after over 30 years with this newspaper.

Norma, who lives in Loughill East, is the Leader correspondent for the West Limerick area, and has also held a number of other positions, including news editor.

Originally from Killorglin in Kerry, she has been ever-present at the local authority meetings of the old Limerick County Council, and latterly, Limerick City and County Council.

Tributes were paid to her work at a full council meeting, which took place this Monday in County Hall, Dooradoyle, with Mayor Daniel Butler describing her as an “exemplary journalist”.

“The senior politicians among us would have known of Norma’s great integrity and great qualities as a local journalist, particularly in relation to local matters and local politics. Also, you’ll be aware of her great voluntary work through Éigse Michael Hartnett, a great festival based in Newcastle West which has grown year-on-year,” he said.

Mayor Butler added: “It’s a sad day for the Limerick Leader family. It’s a sad day to lose such a qualified and exemplary journalist from local journalism, something which is of huge importance to us, not just as politicians, but as a community.”

Norma was surprised by members of the Adare-Rathkeale district last month with a Civic Reception at the Woodlands House Hotel.

Its chairman, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said: “One thing I like about Norma Prendiville is you could use a word you wouldn’t want printed. You could say something derogatory about an occasion, property or fellow councillor. You can be sure of one thing – she would never print it! She protected each of us from ourselves!”

In 2019, she was afforded a mayoral reception by then first citizen, Cllr Michael Sheahan, who said this week: “I was honoured to have had the opportunity to give Norma a reception for her service to journalism in Limerick while she was a working.”

Speaking at that reception, Norma said in the course of her role she had come across some of the most “inspired people who do the most amazing things”.

“Journalism isn’t always about the hard news stories, even though they are exciting. Local journalism does go to the heart of the matter. It’s one of the really nice parts of the job I do,” she told those gathered at City Hall.

“Norma will be missed by all of us here at the Limerick Leader. She made a stellar contribution to journalism throughout her years of service” added Managing Editor Donn O'Sullivan.