Review of Bus Éireann operations in Limerick city to be carried out

A review of Bus Éireann's operations in Limerick city is due to be carried out by Limerick City and County Council
THE COUNCIL has confirmed that a review of Bus Éireann’s operations in Limerick city is due to be carried out.
Director of Service at Limerick City and County Council Brian Kennedy informed that the local authority has been liaising with the national transport provider.
The update was issued following a query asking if the council could speak with the National Transport Authority to prioritise bus enhancements for the Condell Road and Coonagh area.
Mr Kennedy stressed that the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS) does not deal with bus service scheduling or timetabling directly.
He confirmed the audit of Bus Eireann operations which is to be carried out and stated that a direct representation would be made with the NTA regarding the Condell Road and Coonagh area.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.