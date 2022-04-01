Search

01 Apr 2022

Council issues update on grants for grass-cutting in Limerick housing estates

The maintenance of open spaces in housing developments grant is used to offset the cost of private landscapers

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

01 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE COUNCIL has issued an update on the increasing cost of maintaining green spaces in housing developments across the city and county.

This scheme, which has been in place for a number of years, is designed to assist residents in the maintenance of open spaces in their estates by providing funding towards grass cutting.

When asked if the local authority will consider increasing the amount of the grant in line with the rising cost of private contractors for landscaping services, they said:

“While there is merit in this proposal the likely cost is beyond the available budget and a source of funding would need to be identified.”

The Council added that they would consider increasing the amount of grant each applicant receives in 2022, subject to resources available to meet demand.

